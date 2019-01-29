Why upside down? Well, if you ask the Nembo team, it's inspired by early aircraft engines and done in service of mass centralization. Keeping the center of mass low, in Nembo's estimation, is less important on a motorcycle than keeping it tight. With a rider on board, the best way to keep the bulk of the mass in the smallest possible circle is to flip the motor over and put the crank at the top, with the lighter cylinders below.