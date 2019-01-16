A DORA by the name of suvorexant became available in the United States in 2015 for treating serious insomnia. Since the drug's approval there have been a number of safety reports suggesting it was not as effective at inducing sleep as many had hoped. More than 40 percent of the reports suggested the drug simply did not work to help induce sleep, and 20 percent claimed the drug actually had the opposite effect, resulting in anxiety and wakefulness.