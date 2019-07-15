"This new animal is one of the more primitive hadrosaurids known and can therefore help us to understand how and why the ornamentation on their heads evolved, as well as where the group initially evolved and migrated from," says lead author of the new study, Dr. Albert Prieto-Márquez, of Spain's Institut Català de Paleontologia Miquel Crusafont. "Its existence adds another piece of evidence to the growing hypothesis, still up in the air, that the group began in the southeastern area of the US."