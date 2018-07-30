"The Ebola virus outbreak in 2013-2016 devastated local communities here in Sierra Leone," says the Honorable Minister of Technical and Higher Education in Sierra Leone, Professor Aiah Gbakima. "It is critically important to understand more about where these viruses come from and what causes them to spill over into humans. There is still much to do to understand the transmission dynamics of Ebola virus, but the discovery of Bombali virus in bats is an important step in the right direction."