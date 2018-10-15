This big batch of data shows how successful ASKAP has been in its first 20-odd months of operation, but this is just the beginning. The P in that acronym stands for Pathfinder, meaning this is just the precursor to a much bigger project known as the Square Kilometre Array (SKA). Set to be built across both Australia and South Africa, this telescope would be able to image much bigger swathes of sky and hopefully catch more FRBs in the act.