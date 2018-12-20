But it wasn't necessarily a given that this best-case path would be possible. Since it's so far away, we don't really know if Ultima Thule has any small moons or ring systems that could potentially damage New Horizons if it passes too close. For the last few weeks, a hazard watch team has been searching for any sign of danger – and, thankfully, has come up empty. The alternative would have required the craft to maneuver itself further away from the body, reducing the detail of data that could be collected.