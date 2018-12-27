The researchers have a few possible explanations in mind, but none of them are particularly likely. For one, New Horizons might be approaching Ultima from exactly in-line with its rotation pole, which is possible but requires quite a coincidence. A second theory suggests that Ultima is shrouded in a thick cloud of dust, similar to the coma of a comet. The problem there is that this only forms when comets pass close to the Sun and the heat begins to vaporize material. Ultima is much too far from the Sun for that, so unless another heat source is at work, that doesn't seem likely.