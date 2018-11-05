The device was tested on 28 intellectually handicapped epilepsy patients for an average of 65 nights per patient, with video cameras also being used to capture all of their nocturnal seizures. When compared to the video footage, the NightWatch was found to successfully detect 85 percent of all serious attacks, and 96 percent of the most severe ones. By contrast, a traditional bed-based sensor that was additionally in use only detected 21 percent of the serious seizures.