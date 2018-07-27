The new Vehicle Kit looks set to continue the creativity, including the pieces and instructions to build a car, a submarine and a plane. The car Toy-Con is basically a lap-mounted steering wheel and a foot pedal on the floor. The plane is controlled through a joystick, and the submarine looks like it's operated by turning two wheels on the sides. Each of them is "powered up" by inserting a "key" in the form of a Joy-Con wrapped in a cardboard sheath.