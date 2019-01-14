At the rear, though, is where Nissan's new "2+1+2" seating arrangement makes things interesting. When all of the seat backs are up, the rear seating is in a standard three-across bench. When the outboard seats have their backs folded down flat, however, the center position is revealed to be wider and it lifts slightly to become a more executive-style seat, complete with lower thigh rest. This Premier Seat, as Nissan calls it, puts its occupant in a lordly position compared to the other seats in the concept.