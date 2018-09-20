Earlier this week, Nissan teased a Navara pickup concept with trailer in tow. The heavily cropped image led us to believe that Nissan Europe was following the lead of Nissan USA in showing a rugged, new overlanding or lifestyle sports concept. But, not so. The all-new Navara Dark Sky Concept is indeed a ruggedized pickup pulling a heavy-duty off-road trailer, but it's not going fishing or camping – it's there to take astronomers deep into the wilds, far away from the light pollution of civilization. It's essentially a tough, no-nonsense observatory on wheels.

