We were definitely glad to have the 390 hp and 394 lb-ft worth of V8 muscle while climbing and cruising, and we couldn't help but smirk – rightfully or wrongfully – as we sat in the cabin chatting about the 2.7-liter turbo four General Motors was busy introducing for the Silverado 1500 at that very same time. Pickup was never an issue, and we were able to get the Mountain Patrol comfortably cruising to around 45 mph (72 km/h) on some of the longer sections of fairly smooth track, confident that the suspension would gobble up any and all lumps and bumps that popped out of the periphery.