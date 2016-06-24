Nissan's zippy GT-R drone keeps apace with its supercar sibling

In an attempt to highlight the speed credentials of its new 2017 GT-R, Nissan has employed a vehicle of a different sort. It has custom built a drone it claims is one of the fastest accelerating first person view (FPV) racing drones in the world specifically to keep apace with the powerful supercar as it accelerates off the mark.

Nissan says the GT-R drone can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 1.3 seconds, which actually outstrips the GT-R supercar from a standing start. But this speedy superiority doesn't last for too long, as the drone tops out at 115 mph (185 km/h) while the supercar can hit a max speed of 196 mph (315 km/h), giving it a distinct advantage in the straightaways.

The Nissan GT-R drone can do 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 1.3 seconds

But still, Nissan's claims of its GT-R drone being among the world's fastest do seem to stack up. It was custom designed by Tornado XBlades Racing, the winner of the World Drone Prix championship earlier this year, who might know a thing or two about building for speed. You'll find it hard to compete in the drone racing game, even among DIYers who custom-design quadcopters for maximum speed, without an aircraft that can hit 100 mph (160 km/h).

The GT-R drone is driven by four propellers tied to 2,000-kV XNova motors and a 1,400 mAh lithium-polymer battery sitting aboard a 0.7 kg (1.5 lb) race-specification Sky-Hero frame. Maximum thrust comes in at 4.68 kg (10.3 lbs), while the GT-R with its V-twin turbo can produce 637 Nm (470 lb-ft) of torque, hence the advantage over anything but a short distance.

Both car and drone were introduced earlier today at the Goodwood Festival of Speed being held in England through the weekend. Nissan hasn't revealed how much it cost to build the drone and says it has no plans to commercialize it.

Watch the accompanying video to see both the drone and the car in action at a closed 1.2 mile (1.93 km) course at the Silverstone racetrack in England.

Source: Nissan