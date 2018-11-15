Both bikes make a fine meal out of the current neo-retro trend, with nice clean lines along the tank, comfy looking seats, nicely shaped twin-tube frames, very scrambly-looking bulletholes in the exhaust heat shields, and analogue twin-clock dashes behind neat LED headlight units. Unfortunately the Atlas's superbike heritage shows up in a motor that's clearly designed to be compact and powerful rather than to look good. Silver side plates help a little, but that's a mess of an engine to look at, so it's lucky the rest of the bike oozes charm.