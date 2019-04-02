Of that, fully electric cars made up 20.8 percent and rose to 31.2 percent in 2018, according to Reuters, and things are only looking up from there. The latest figures from Norway's Road Traffic Information Council reveal that zero-emission cars hit a record high market share in March, with 58.4 percent (four of these were hydrogen cars, the rest, fully electric). This is the first time that more than half of the cars sold in the Norwegian market were fully electric.