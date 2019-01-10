Unfortunately it really, really doesn't. Novus is asking US$39,500. And unlike most electric motorcycles, the Novus can't point to its battery pack as the key culprit. The range is just too limited. Perhaps it's the construction; much of the frame, the headstock, the forks, the swingarm and even the handlebars are complex shapes hand-made in carbon fiber. Then again, there's plenty of cheap carbon stuff coming out of China, maybe the rent in Braunschweig is driving the price up.