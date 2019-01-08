It'll be interesting to see how Nura manages bass with these earphones, though, because the headphones use an ingenious technique of delivering bass presence through skin conduction via the earcups, where they deliver spine-chilling low-end immersion and feel without cluttering up the EQ profile with too much low end. When we sampled fellow Australian company Audeara's adaptive headphones, which didn't run such a skin conduction system, we found they either lacked low end, or suffered from a muddier sound when we adjusted them to compensate. So we're looking forward to hearing how Nura has navigated this problem in the earbuds.