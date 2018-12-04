Unlike traditional algorithms that would need to be programmed with specific instructions, neural networks are more like organic brains, learning from "experience" over time. That experience can be fed as large data sets into the system, which can then use the rules it's learned to generate its own content. In recent years, that's been used to apply different art styles to videos, create short videos out of still photos based on predictions of what would happen next, and generate extra in-between frames to make any clip happen in slow motion.