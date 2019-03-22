Swiss bike shop marks 10th birthday with limited edition Ultimate e-Cargo bikeView gallery - 11 images
If you're a business looking to cut down on local delivery costs or an active family wanting to leave the gas-powered people carrier in the driveway for the school run, electric cargo bikes can be a great fair weather ride. The latest bucket-packing two wheeler to blip on our sonar is the limited run Ultimate e-Cargo.
A collaborative effort from Elian Cycles in the Netherlands and Swiss bike shop Obst&Gemüse, the e-Cargo is based on the Classic Cargo Tour model from Elian. Obst&Gemüse says that 95 percent of the cargo bikes it sells feature an electric motor, to help Swiss cyclists tackle inclines with relative ease, making an electric assist cargo bike a no-brainer for this 10th anniversary edition.
The bike is fitted with a Maxon MX25 Boost rear hub motor that offers pedal assist up to a capped 25 km/h (15.5 mph) in Europe or 33 km/h (20.5 mph) in the US, and there's a Maxon BX 500 Wh battery mounted to the seat tube. No range per charge has been given.
Naturally, Elian also included its patented central steering technology, which is said to make the front end less jumpy and reduces flex when braking.
Elsewhere, the e-Cargo features an SRAM GX Eagle 1x12 groupset, an Enve stem, handlebar and seatpost, and a built-in kickstand under the bucket. It rides on a DT Swiss 27.5 inch rim and Schwalbe tire at the back and a 20 inch Ryde Andra Rim and Schwalbe Shredda to the front. A tire clearance of up to 45 mm allows for road or gravel riding.
The e-Cargo is hand-made in Europe and limited to a production run of just 20 bikes. It carries a ticket price of a little under US$13,100 (actual price CHF13,000). Optional add-ons include child seating for two, a cargo bucket and a dynamo light set.
Product page: Obst&Gemüse + Elian Cycles Ultimate e-Cargo
