The Oddball comes in two parts – a pressure sensitive colorful ball that acts as a percussion trigger for a Bluetooth-connected iOS/Android app. The app is home to "expansive audio libraries" to allow players to get creative with bouncing beats, and can also be used to record, loop and play beats, jam along to favorite songs and allows beat-makers to share their creations with each other. Sounds are output via a portable speaker or headphones connected to the smart device running the app.

