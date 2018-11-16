The exact specifications of the craft are unclear at this stage, however Aurora claims Odysseus has, "a greater year-round global operating zone than any other vehicle in its class," and, "can carry a larger payload than any other aircraft in development or production in its class." To keep weight to a minimum, the aircraft mainly consists of carbon fiber trusses covered with a light UV-resistant film called Tedlar. Electricity generated by solar cells attached to the upper surfaces of the fuselage and wings power the aircraft's motors and is also stored in onboard batteries to keep it flying at night.