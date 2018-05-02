Everyone loves the idea of a hidden retreat, although guests usually have an idea of where they're headed before committing to a weekend away. But Belgium's Slow Cabins maintain an air of mystery, with the remote locations of these self-sustaining sanctuaries only revealed as your departure date draws near.







Slow Cabins offers cosy off-grid accommodations in the countryside with an emphasis on sustainability, drawing power from rooftop solar, and water through a filtered rainwater system, with a smart display for monitoring the levels of both.

The insulated cabins are kept toasty in the winter with wood-burning stoves, while the kitchen contains a pair of cooking plates alongside a sink, small fridge and a food preparation area. In the bathroom you'll find a shower, wash basin and eco-friendly dry toilet. A fireplace and ceramic BBQ offer warmth and cooking options outside.

A stay also comes with a basket of produce sourced from local farmers and spring water for drinking and brushing your teeth. The double beds consist of eco-textiles layered on a natural latex mattress, with large windows for gazing out into the surroundings.

Slow Cabins offers three styles of accommodation: for couples, families and work-related retreats. The cabins are styled differently for each and vary in size a little, though all still measure less than 40 sq m (430 sq ft) so as to encourage minimal baggage and a peaceful retreat from cluttered city living.

Prices per night are €175 (US$210) for a couple and €185 (US$222) for a family with a two-night stay minimum. The work-oriented "Time for Focus" package is priced at €295 (US$355) per night.