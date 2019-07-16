There's no notch either, because of what might be the biggest conversation starter that the OnePlus 7 Pro offers – a motorized, pop-up selfie camera. It slides into action as soon as you turn the selfie camera on, then quickly disappears again when you switch back to the rear camera. At first it sounds like a gimmicky idea, but the build quality of the pop-up unit, and the speed that it operates at, are surprisingly good. In other words, you get used to it.