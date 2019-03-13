Smaller, cheaper Onewheel Pint electric skateboard packs a fold-out handle for easier carryView gallery - 14 images
We've seen a few iterations of Future Motion's Onewheel since it rolled into the urban mobility scene five years ago, but the new model introduced today is the lightest and most affordable yet. The Onewheel Pint is billed as a more manageable transport solution for city folks on the run, but saves enough space for a few new bells and whistles, too.
Like its predecessors, the Onewheel Pint is an electric skateboard with as many wheels as its name might suggest, a chunky 10.5-inch (26.7-cm) disc wrapped in rubber smack bang in the center. The foot platform self-balances around this wheel on the fly with the help of algorithms, while the user simply leans forward to accelerate and leans back to slow down or eventually stop.
Powered by a 750-W hub motor, the Onewheel Pint can reach a top speed of 16 mph (26 km/h) and cover up to eight mi (13 km) on each charge, while 120 minutes of plug-in time should bring the battery back to full capacity. Riders can fine-tune how the board handles through a feature called Digital Shaping on the companion smartphone app, which also displays handy information like battery status and the location of Onewheel riders that happen to be nearby.
Firsts for the new Onewheel model include a fold-out carry handle to lug the 23-lb (10.4-kg) up stairs or onto a bus, the addition of an LED strip on the board to indicate battery status and in-ride alerts, and something Future Motion calls Simplestop technology. Little is said about this feature, only that it will enable new riders to learn the ropes more quickly.
The Onewheel Pint is also the first of Future Motion's board to be available in different colors, which include Slate, Sand and Sage at launch. At 27 inches (69 cm), meanwhile, it undercuts the larger 29.5-in (75 cm) XR model by a little in length and by a lot in cost, carrying a price tag of US$950 compared to that $1,799 flagship model. Shipping starts in May.
You can checkout the promo video for the Onewheel Pint in the video below.
Source: Future Motion
