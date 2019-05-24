Opel goes all-electric for 6th gen CorsaView gallery - 9 images
Opel's not one for rushing into releasing new models of its popular Corsa family runabout – the 5th generation was announced in 2014, and the gen before that was launched in 2006. For its just-revealed 6th gen, the German auto maker has decided to embrace the battery-electric future with the Corsa-e.
With the launch of the Corsa-e, Opel says that it plans to "finally bring electric mobility out of its niche existence." And it seems to have selected the right car for the job, ICE versions of the Corsa having racked up 13.6 million sales units since the first car premiered in 1982.
The five seat Corsa-e is being claimed good for 330 km (205 mi) of per charge range, which is offered as a WLTP provisional figure. The 50 kWh battery pack will be able to fast-charge to 80 percent capacity in 30 minutes, and is covered by an 8 year warranty. Drivers will be able to keep tabs on remaining battery life via the myOpel mobile app.
The 100 kW motor will drive the all-electric car to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.1 seconds, with 260 Nm (191.7 lb.ft) of torque on tap and three driving modes to choose from. Eco mode will naturally get the most out of the battery, while selecting Sport is reported to increase responsiveness and driving dynamics (in exchange for a "moderate loss of driving range").
The Corsa-e is about the same size as its engine-packing ancestor, though the roofline is now 48 mm (1.8 in) lower without impacting on headroom within – the driver now sits 28 mm lower.
For the first time in the small car segment, Opel has included IntelliLux LED matrix headlamps that make use of a high-resolution camera at the front to adapt the light beam so that oncoming drivers don't get dazzled. That camera can also read traffic signs, as well as detecting such things as LED signs. Other safety features include radar-supported adaptive speed control, sensor-based flank guard and side blind-spot assist.
Inside, Opel has treated the new car to a full digital cockpit with either a 7- or a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with live navigation.
Drivers will be able to order the Corsa-e in a few weeks. Pricing has not been revealed at this time.
Source: Opel
