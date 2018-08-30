"We would hate to treat the depression and suicide epidemics by overusing ketamine, which might perhaps unintentionally grow the third head of opioid dependence," writes neuroscientist Mark George, from the Medical University of South Carolina in an editorial accompanying the study. "With these new findings, we should be cautious about widespread and repeated use of ketamine before further mechanistic testing has been performed to determine whether ketamine is merely another opioid in a novel form."