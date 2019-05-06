The researchers used a regime known as Anti-Stokes, in which the intensity of the light emitted by the impurities in the diamond nanoparticles depends strongly upon temperature of their surroundings. The colored impurities within the diamonds are illuminated by a low energy light source, and as temperature increases, the particles' color centers become excited, thereby increasing the luminosity exponentially. This provides an incredibly accurate method for sensing the temperature. All that's required is that diamond nanoparticles in a water solution are placed in contact with the sample, and their optical fluorescence is then measured.