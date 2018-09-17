Tiny house opens up to the sun with sliding roofView gallery - 18 images
France's Optinid recently caught our attention with its La Tête dans les étoiles (or Head in the stars) tiny house, which is topped by a roof that slides open to expose its bedroom to the elements. The firm's latest model has the same standout feature, but sports a different exterior design and a new layout inside that provides an additional loft.
The Cécile tiny house, named after its new owner, is based on a double-axle trailer and is part of the firm's Tribe line of models. It measures 6 m (20 ft)-long, and 2.55 m (8.3 ft)-wide. Its exterior is clad in fir siding, with black polycarbonate accenting.
On entering the home, a living room that includes a sofa and a coffee table lies to the right. Nearby is the kitchen, which is pretty small and has a propane-powered stove, sink, storage space, and a compact retractable dining table. At the far end of the home is a bathroom with a shower, as well as a separate toilet.
The home's storage-integrated staircase functions as an office desk, as well as providing access to the main bedroom. This is topped a large sliding roof section that can be unlocked and manually slid open. We're guessing it will get a lot of use on sunny days.
The Cécile also features a secondary loft above the living room that's accessed by ladder. We've no word whether it fits a double or single bed, but judging from the photos, would guess the latter. There's also some shelving in there.
The home gets power from a nearby solar panel array installed on the ground. It features a gas central heating system connected to radiators and is insulated with recycled clothing.
The Cécile starts at €54,000 (around US$62,500).
Source: Optinid (in French)
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more