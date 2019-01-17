The next step was to bring this digital Orobates into the real world. The Biorobotics Laboratory at EPFL created the OroBOT, a creepy-looking robot version of the ancient critter. This one also has a customizable gait to test how the real Orobates may have gotten around. After identifying the most plausible gaits, the team had the OroBOT perform them and measured how much energy it took, how stable it was, how the leg forces lined up with similar modern animals, and of course how closely it matched the fossil footprints.