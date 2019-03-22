"We will install the wireless chargers at taxi stands, such as the one at the Oslo Central Station," said Fortum's Annika Hoffner. "Taxis will be able to drive up to the charger and a wireless charging session will automatically start. This allows the taxis to charge in a place where they would anyway be waiting for new customers. The difference is that they won't be emitting exhaust while waiting, instead they will be receiving renewable energy to charge the taxi's battery."

