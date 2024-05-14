AcePick multitool packs a mean-looking bolt-action titanium toothpick

A lot of crowdfunded multitools make a lot of claims, but the AcePick boasts a feature we genuinely haven't seen before: a bolt-action toothpick. It also sports a combination box cutter/pry tool, along with all-titanium construction.

Made by outdoor gear company MTI, the AcePick is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. It measures 3.1 inches long by 0.2 in wide (112 by 5 mm) when all closed up, and tips the scales at a claimed 0.37 oz (10.5 g).

When not in use, the AcePick can be hung from a keyring via an integrated hole at one end. Once needed, the main body of the tool is simply yanked off the keyring via a spring-loaded quick-release mechanism – the end with the hole in it stays behind on the ring.

The AcePick is made of sandblasted Grade 5 titanium MTI

Pulling the tool off in this manner reveals a short blade at the top, which can be utilized for tasks such as opening boxes, cutting through cords, and stripping insulated wires.

Because the blade is relatively thick, it can also be used as a pry tool. The blade is not replaceable, though, so it will either have to be periodically sharpened or just left to get duller with repeated use.

The spring-loaded bolt action mechanism on the shaft of the AcePick is utilized to extend the 1.25-in (32-mm) toothpick out of the tool's other (non-blade) end. While the pick can indeed be used for getting food out from between one's teeth, other suggested uses include ejecting SIM cards from smartphones, skewering bits of food in a fork-like fashion, or cleaning debris out of crevices.

And yes, it does also look like something that would be used to dispatch enemy agents in a James Bond movie.

Assuming the AcePick reaches production, a pledge of US$35 will get you one – the planned retail price is $45. Its functions are demonstrated in the video below.

The AcePick - Titanium Quick Release Toothpick & Multi-tool

Source: Kickstarter

