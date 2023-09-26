Adaptev Headlamp automatically changes its beam as you move your head

Ordinarily, headlamp users have to manually switch the angle of their device, depending on what they're doing. The Adaptev Headlamp isn't like that, in that it automatically switches beam angles based on its wearer's head movements.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Adaptev is made by Chicago-based startup Panther Vision. It incorporates an IMU (inertial measurement unit) along with five groups of LEDs that separately project light to the left and right, up and down, and straight ahead.

As the IMU senses movements of the user's head, it adjusts the headlamp's output accordingly.

If the person turns their head to the left or right, for instance, the left- or right-facing beam will come on accordingly, then go out once the movement has ceased – the forward-facing beam stays on regardless. Likewise, when the user looks up or down, those beams will come on to better illuminate what the person is looking at. We saw similar functionality in the Hydra 3 Bike Light, which kicked in left- or right-facing beams as the cyclist steered in those directions.

The headlamp is made of ABS plastic and clear polycarbonate, with a skin-safe silicone headband Panther Vision

The idea is that the Adaptev will provide extra light when needed, but won't waste battery power – or produce too much glare – by simply going full-blast all the time. That said, the headlamp can be set to a non-adaptive All On mode if desired, along with a Center Only mode.

It can also be set to three intensities, the highest producing an output of 860 lumens in All On. Users can additionally choose between three different head-movement-detecting sensitivity settings, in Adaptive mode.

Claimed battery life ranges from 45 minutes for All On/high intensity up to 14 hours for Center Only/low intensity. The whole device reportedly tips the scales at 96 grams (3.4 oz) and is IP67 waterproof, meaning it can withstand being submerged to a depth of 1 meter (3.3 ft) for at least 30 minutes.

Assuming the Adaptev Headlamp reaches production, a pledge of US$37 will get you one – the planned retail price is $74. The device is demonstrated in the following video.

Adaptev Headlamp: 360° Light, Explore Outdoors Confidently

Source: Kickstarter

