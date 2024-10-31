© 2024 New Atlas
Inflatable tent and zip-in inflatable mattress are made for each other

By Ben Coxworth
October 31, 2024
Inflatable tent and zip-in inflatable mattress are made for each other
The mattress zips into the tent along its sides, meaning it can be taken out and used on its own if desired
The tent features large front and rear entryways, which can be covered with mesh to keep out insects
The tent measures 74 inches long by 74.8 inches wide by 63.78 inches high at the front (188 by 190 by 162 cm)
The tent with its zip-on/zip-off vestibule attached
Inflatable tents are easy to set up, and inflatable camp mattresses are nice n' comfy, so why not combine the two? That's just what Canada's Rise Outdoor has done with its AirNEST system, which consists of a tent and a wall-to-wall mattress along with an electric pump.

The main component of the setup is the tent itself, which is supported by an inflatable ribcage-type frame. It sports a 50D, 3000HH waterproof poly top along with a 210D Dacron/420D puncture-resistant Oxford nylon base.

Some of the tent's other features include large mesh-covered front and rear entryways, a zip-on/zip-off vestibule for storing wet boots or whatnot, and three wall-integrated pockets for stashing things like smartphones, flashlights or books. It stays secured to the ground via 14 8-inch (203-mm) titanium pegs and 10 Dyneema cordellette guylines.

The insulated queen-size air mattress occupies the tent's entire 42.5-sq-ft (3.94-sq-m) floorspace, quickly attaching to the interior walls via zippers along its sides. It's made of puncture-resistant 420D Oxford ripstop nylon, has an R-value of 4.0, and can reportedly accommodate up to three adults.

The tent and the mattress are inflated in just two minutes each, using the included Airbank electric pump. That pump can also be used to inflate other items such as small rafts (it's programmable up to 20 psi/1.4 bar), or to charge electronics like phones and Bluetooth speakers via its 12-volt/15,600-mAh lithium-ion battery.

As an added bonus, not only can the buoyant mattress be used to lounge on the surface of a nearby lake, the whole tent and mattress combo can serve as a floating fortress of solitude.

According to Rise Outdoor, the tent, mattress and an included backpack which is used to carry them tip the scales at a combined 22.88 lb (10.38 kg). The Airbank adds an extra 1.26 kg (2.28 lb).

Should you be interested, the AirNEST system is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of CA$1,099 (about US$789) will get you a setup of your own – that's 21% off the planned retail price.

You can see the system in use, in the video below.

AirNEST: Rapid-Inflatable Shelter with Built-In Mattress

Source: Kickstarter

