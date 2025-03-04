Airstream's ruggedest camper trailer goes fully electric and inverted

Airstream's Basecamp series already represents its best trailers for getting far off the beaten path, through the woods, over rivers and up mountain peaks. The all-new Basecamp Xe gives the series an extra leg up when escaping any sign of human-made earthen alteration, bringing on a high-powered all-electric camping architecture that powers all the primal necessities and modern conveniences with an upsized solar-charged battery bank.

Airstream's been playing around with heavily electrified campers for years. Some trailer concepts drive themselves, and some hoard all the electricity for unplugged camping. Sadly, the new Basecamp Xe doesn't debut as Airstream's first self-driving e-axle trailer, but falls into the second category as the latest in its off-grid-ready trailer series, following the power-boosted Trade Wind.

The Basecamp Xe is based on the 20-foot-long (6-m) Basecamp 20 four-sleeper family trailer, not the smaller 16-foot (4.9-m) two-person Basecamp 16. While that makes it a little larger and more cumbersome for maneuvering off the beaten path, it's still well shorter than the aforementioned 26-foot (7.9-m) dual-axle Trade Wind. Its combination of small Basecamp series size, off-road preparation and new off-grid power package promises to make it Airstream's best-ever trailer for escaping civilization for the quiet, vacant pleasures of overlanding and remote boondocking.

The Basecamp Xe measures 20 feet 2 inches long from end to end Airstream

"The Basecamp Xe is testament to the fact that travelers today want the freedom to take whatever kind of trip they have in mind," pointed out Bob Wheeler, Airsteam president and CEO. "Electrical independence is a key part of that equation. With this truly electric-first travel trailer, we’re pushing the benchmark ahead and enabling Airstream owners with the flexibility to maximize their travel adventures."

Airstream strives to give Xe owners that electrical independence with the same off-grid kit it debuted in the Trade Wind in 2023. It wires up an 810-Ah (10.3-kWh) Battle Born lithium battery bank, 3,000-W inverter and 600 watts of roof-mounted solar, freeing campers from the need to hook up to shore power in order to run onboard electrical appliances and components. Those who want to pull in more solar can also add a 300-W panel to the A-frame using the standard plug-and-play port.

The Basecamp Xe is a small family trailer with Airstream's most powerful electrical system Airstream

That electrical system is designed to run all the onboard equipment, including the 122-L fridge/freezer, removable indoor/outdoor single-burner induction cooktop, and use of the optional air conditioner and microwave. Airstream also equips the trailer with a 20-lb propane tank, providing a seamlessly integrated backup power source. The Truma Combi water heater/furnace can run on pure electric power, all propane or a mix of both sources.

Beyond its shiny, new power package, the Basecamp Xe is laid out just like the Basecamp 20 Airstream first introduced in 2020. It includes a dual-bench dining/lounge area at the rear that transforms into an oversized 82 x 78-in (208 x 198-cm) king bed. The front dining nook tucked below the wraparound windows, meanwhile, turns into a 43 x 78-in (122 x 198-cm) bed to round out the four-person sleeping accommodations.

The two convertible dinette/bed areas are split by the wet bathroom and fridge console on one side and the main kitchen block on the other. The shower comes equipped with a Showermiser recirculation system that helps the 87-L fresh water tank last through off-grid stretches. In addition to the aforementioned induction cooker, the kitchen block houses a sink and a storage cabinets/drawers.

Inside the Airstream Basecamp Xe compact all-electric family trailer Airstream

Other specs of interest include a three-speaker JBL sound system, shower room L-track for hanging up wet clothes and gear, side and rear doors for comfortable ingress/egress and gear loading, a monitoring touchscreen, and a rear under-floor storage compartment. The chassis features Airstream's off-road-ready "X" package with 3-in suspension lift, off-road tires and stone guard protection.

The all-new Basecamp Xe has a dry weight of 3,750 lb (1,700 kg). It starts at US$76,900.

Source: Airstream

