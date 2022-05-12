Airstream and Weber elevate RV life with fast-firing foldable grill

From backyard to backwoods, two of the most iconic names in the outdoors have teamed up on a better portable grill purpose-built for Silver Bullet cookouts. The flat-folding Airstream Weber Traveler grill transports easily in a camping trailer's storage locker, quickly expands into grilling form via its scissor frame, and quick-connects seamlessly to Airstream's external propane port to fire up in seconds. Airstream travel and camping comfort meet Weber grilling power ... what a way to enjoy a camping getaway or road trip.

The Weber Traveler is worth a closer look on its own and already a nice option for RVers and campers. The grill launched a year ago as a portable, rollable flat-packing breed of Weber optimized for not only RVers but also car campers, tailgaters, block partiers, and anyone else who frequently finds themselves needing a solid grill that they can throw in the car and/or roll up the road or trail.

Weber hasn't reinvented the wheel with the Traveler, as it's essentially an answer to Coleman's popular, long-running Roadtrip grill series and other similar folding grills. However, Weber has ensured its design has some premium features, including rubberized wheels for smoother all-terrain rolling, one-handed setup and fold-down with auto-locking lid, a heavy-duty frame that wraps around the entire top, including the side table, and grill body that's sunken into the upper frame for a more compact, cleaner-packing 44 x 23 x 12-in (112 x 58 x 30-cm) travel mode. Plus, it's a Weber, a name by which many grillers already swear.

Using a single-action scissor fold and inset grill basin, the Weber Traveler folds down to a compact package Airstream

At first glance, then, it looks like most of the design innovation behind the Airstream Weber Traveler came last year when Weber introduced the standard version. The only immediately obvious contribution from Airstream is the branding on the upper frame – not even so much as an all-aluminum "Silver Bullet" lid to give it that timeless Airstream style.

But the collaboration is more than just co-branding, as the companies have equipped the new special-edition grill with the conversion hardware needed to run directly off the liquid propane (LP) port on Airstream campers. Airstream explains that the low flow of its LP system is tuned for running appliances like stoves and furnaces but insufficient for firing up a grill full-bore to sear a steak.

Airstream and Weber team up on a Traveler foldable grill that quick-connects to an Airstream gas hookup and gets sizzling Airstream

Typically RVers would need to carry an adapter to use the onboard LP hookup for grilling or simply carry a separate propane cylinder for the task, but the Airstream Weber Traveler's built-in adapter adjusts pressure to support the full spectrum of grilling temperatures. All the chef has to do is hook up the grill's quick-connect hose to the trailer's LP port and get firing.

The Airstream Weber Traveler follows a similar collaboration the companies did on Weber's non-folding Q1200 portable grill in 2019. It is available through the Airstream Supply Company shop for US$464. Those who don't need the built-in flow adapter can save some money and find the original Weber Traveler for a retail price of $399.

Source: Airstream

