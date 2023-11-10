4XD micro-camper looks to be the smallest, lightest hard-sided trailer

The new Dwell Shell looks like a great hard-walled camping option for those with a pickup, but what about those who don't own a truck? AntiShanty has a new product for them, too. Billing its all-new 4XD as something of an "Ultimate Off Road Trailer," it's created a lightweight aluminum pickup-style cargo box you can tow. And unlike the many other off-road micro-trailers with cargo space below and rooftop tents up high, the 4XD doesn't feature an ounce of fabric, protecting campers in a hard-sided, four-season wedge tent.

The 4XD becomes AntiShanty's lightest, most compact off-road camping trailer, following its original AS-1 collapsible A-frame and RR-1 fixed-roof box trailer. Like those previous launches, the 4XD is designed for both hauling gear and accommodating sleepy adventurers.

A look at the cargo bed with removable tonneau cover AntiShanty

AntiShanty starts out with a single beam of square-tube steel that runs from the tongue to the hitch receiver in back. From there, it builds out a riveted aluminum frame and body construction to create a pickup-inspired cargo box and over-box rack. The cargo bed mimics a truck bed more closely than most cargo trailers, featuring a drop-down tailgate you can sit and stand on and an available folding tonneau cover for added security.

The aluminum construction keeps weight down between 1,000 and 1,500 lb (454 and 680 kg), making the 4XD a nimbler alternative to AntiShanty's larger, boxier caravans. The new trailer rides on a Timbren Axle-Less suspension and rolls BF Goodrich KO2 all-terrain tires, available in sizes starting at 29 inches and running up to massive 40s.

AntiShanty says it can match wheels and tires ... even if you're rig looks pulled straight off the floor of SEMA, it seems AntiShanty

Both sides of the 4XD carry full-length cargo boxes with drop-down hatch doors that double as long worktops. Carry stoves, dishes, cooking tools and other gear, and turn the worktop into a functional kitchen at camp. The long boxes include a single shelf and under-shelf cubby area handy for carrying oblong items like folded camping chairs or skis.

The side cargo boxes double as kitchen counters AntiShanty

Above each of those side boxes, optional MOLLE panels fill out the empty space below the roof. These provide another cargo organization option, accessible from both inside and out.

The full-height prismatic box up front features left- and right-side access doors. It houses the available slide-out fridge and some general storage.

Available slide-out fridge in the front storage cabinet AntiShanty

At this point, the 4XD reminds us of a lot of other tent-top cargo trailers, particularly the Schutt XVenture XV-2 or Road Warrior Adventurer. What sets it apart, though, is its use of a "Rooftop Dwelling" (RTD) in place of the usual rooftop tent. One of the few hard-sided rooftop tents on the market, and one of the more "affordable" ones, AntiShanty's RTD is a wedge-shaped design with three folding wall panels made from insulated aluminum. These hard walls are designed to offer better weather and wildlife protection than fabric.

Each side of the RTD features a large flip-up hatch for ingress/egress and ventilation, and the two sidewalls have opening windows. The included ladder can be set up on any of the three sides, or users can just climb up using the trailer tailgate and corner steps. Inside, the RTD offers a large 86 x 53-in (135 x 218-cm) sleeping area designed for up to two adults and a child or pet.

Inside the AntiShanty Rooftop Dwelling AntiShanty

The 4XD "Base" camping trailer starts at US$21,900 and brings along the basic structural elements: cargo bed, side boxes and Rooftop Dwelling. Stepping up to the $27,900 "Pro" model brings loads more features, including a 200-Ah battery, lighting around the exterior, RTD and cargo area, the slide-out Dometic fridge, the MOLLE panels, the tonneau cover, a 100-W solar panel, an inverter, a shore power hookup and electrical outlets. The electrical system is not advertised as a separate option, but options like the slide-out fridge, tonneau cover and MOLLE panels can be added individually to the Base model.

AntiShanty also sells just the cargo trailer with empty roof rack for a base price of $14,900, allowing buyers to add their own rooftop tent.

The 7.5-minute video below provides a thorough 360-degree walk-around.

4XD Walkthrough | The Ultimate Off-road Trailer by ANTISHANTY

Source: AntiShanty