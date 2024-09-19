Portable wind turbine fast-charges a smartphone in under 20 minutes

Even though we head into nature to get away from it all, we usually haul along our mobile gadgetry. Phones, laptops and handheld consoles all need power of course, which might not be easy to find in the middle of nowhere. That's where the Shine 2.0 comes in.

The 3-in-1 portable wind turbine is designed for "outdoor enthusiasts and emergency preparedness." It folds to about the size of a 1-liter water bottle for between-use transport in a backpack, and weighs in at around 3 lb (1.36 kg). The Shine 2.0 is also weather-sealed to IP54 standards.

The portable turbine sports three 23.6-inch (60-cm) composite-reinforced blades and can be had with a 6-ft-high tower mount accessory (with integrated level). It automatically turns itself into the wind, and is reported capable of generating 50 watts of power when its blades catch a 28-mph wind (45 km/h) – that's reckoned enough to top up a phone in 17 minutes or a laptop in under 2 hours. But if the wind drops to a "slight breeze" of 8 mph, then estimates show that same laptop taking more than 75 hours to recharge.

A 28-mph wind is reckoned enough to top up a laptop's battery in under 2 hours Aurea Technologies

Users can monitor performance in real-time via a companion mobile app thanks to cooked-in Bluetooth connectivity. And the turbine features a 12,000-mAh Li-ion battery that can serve as a powerbank when out and about. It supports 75-W fast-charging of phones, laptops, cameras, drones and so on via a USB-C power port. But if you're looking to use the Shine 2.0 to top up power stations from the likes of Jackery, EcoFlow and Bluetti, Aurea has optional adaptors to make that possible.

"Whether you're exploring off-grid or facing a power outage at home, this turbine provides renewable energy to fast charge your devices when you need them most," said Aurea co-founder, Rachel Carr.

The Shine 2.0 can be had with a 3ft or 6 ft mount accessory Aurea Technologies

As its name suggest, the Shine 2.0 is actually Aurea's second portable turbine. The first was successfully funded on Kickstarter a few years back, and the company has returned to the crowdfunding platform for this update.

Pledges currently start at CA$ 483 (about US$356). The usual cautions apply, but if all goes to plan with the remainder of the already funded campaign, shipping is estimated to start from May 2025. The video below has more.

Shine 2.0: Fast Charge Your Tech With Wind

Source: Aurea Technologies