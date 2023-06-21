Bajao Cabin tent uses your stand-up paddle board as a floating campsite

So think about it … your inflatable SUP is a big, flat, smooth thing that you take on outdoor trips, and it can be made cushy if you let a bit of air out. Why not pitch a tent on it? Well, that's exactly what the Bajao Cabin lets you do – even on the water.

Currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign, the Bajao was invented by German paddler Christopher Mantz.

It's a one-person tent consisting of an inflatable fabric frame that gets covers with an inner polyester mesh lining and an outer waterproof flysheet (the latter is made of 40-denier silicone-coated ripstop polyamide).

The frame is placed over the user's existing stand-up paddle board, with two pontoon-like inflatable "sidepipes" lying along either side of the board – these widen the SUP's footprint, making it less tippy when placed in the water.

The tent measures 118 inches long by 34 in wide by 38.4 in high (300 by 86 by 100 cm) when deployed Bajao

Needless to say, Mantz suggests that if the Bajao is being used on the water, it should be anchored in very shallow water close to the shore. It can also be set up on rocky, rooty, wet or otherwise camping-unfriendly ground, with the SUP serving as a waterproof cushion. Of course, because paddle boards are often carried on car tops, it can also go up there.

Additionally, the tent can be pitched directly on the ground, leaving the SUP out of the picture. And yes, it does have a 150-denier waterproof polyester floor, so users won't be sleeping on the dirt. The whole setup is claimed to tip the scales at 4.8 kg (10.6 lb).

Assuming the Bajao Cabin reaches production, a pledge of US$414 will get you one – the planned retail price is $654. It's demonstrated in the following video.

BAJAO Cabin - The Tent for you SUP Board

Sources: Indiegogo, Bajao

