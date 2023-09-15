Blackcamp trailer expands into serious base camp for alpine explorers

A spin-off brand of Italian forestry equipment and trailer manufacturer Schwarz, Blackcamp has developed a high-precision tool for exploring the mountains via four wheels, two wheels, one board, two feet, etc. Its Freeda squaredrop caravan can be towed nimbly through tapering canyons, over peak-splitting mountain passes, and around open gravity-kissing switchbacks thanks to its compact box form. At camp, the trailer pops, swings and slides open to create a high-mountain retreat with homey outdoor kitchen, panoramic second-floor bedroom, and multiple gear garages to support adventurers as they push farther up the ridge line. It's a bring-your-own alpine hut for high-altitude and deep-wilderness expeditions.

Blackcamp flips the script on other squaredrop-style camping trailers, removing any form of inside-the-box living to fill out the interior of the 11.2-foot-long (3.4-m) Freeda trailer with loads of cargo space. That space can be left open, but Blackcamp has developed it specially with mountain bikers and cyclists in mind. The trailer's tailgate area fits two to four bikes, and an available slide-out secures the bikes in place and makes them easy to unload. The solution also keeps bikes from sticking up off the roof and dangling off the back of the trailer, making for cleaner, nimbler road and trail navigation. It also keeps the bikes out of sight and under lock and key to deter thieves.

The Blackcamp Freeda isn't the tiniest camper out there, but it's designed to pack into a compact box for following the tow vehicle down narrow tracks Blackcamp by Schwarz

Of course, not every camper or RVer is an avid mountain biker, so Blackcamp offers other storage solutions aimed at different outdoor sports, including mountain climbing, dirt biking, wakeboarding and more. It says the trailer will even fit a go-kart.

Those towing the Freeda with an RV or something like the pop-top Ineos Grenadier may be satisfied with just a gear-hauler, but most Blackcamp users will probably want some overnight accommodations out of their boxy dual-axle trailer. Blackcamp offers several Airhome rooftop tents (RTTs), showing them fit so neatly it looks almost like an integrated pop-up trailer roof. The tent pops open to become a breezy, scenic upstairs bedroom. Blackcamp says the trailer can accommodate up to four people.

Optional Airhome rooftop tents provide breezy upstairs living Blackcamp by Schwarz

The tent is optional, but the full passenger side kitchen comes standard, and it's a beautiful wood-topped and faced design with dual-burner gas stove, sink and 63-L fridge. The pantry and drawers just aft of the kitchen provide loads of space for storing dry food, cookware, utensils and more. Meanwhile, the large side trailer door that provides access to the kitchen opens to extend the full length of the kitchen slide, providing some nice wind coverage so long as the trailer is positioned properly.

We don't reckon you'll want to camp on a ski slope, summer or not, but the Blackcamp Freeda is all about finding the perfect spot in the mountains to come home to Blackcamp by Schwarz

The remainder of the interior features added cargo space behind a driver-side door, pushing the trailer to over 4,000 total liters of storage. A 95-Ah gel battery provides onboard power when off the grid, and a 220-V inlet taps back into the grid upon return to civilization. Fresh water comes stored in a 60-L tank, while waste water drains into a 20-L tank.

The Freeda trailer rides on a powder-coated welded frame and features a combination of fiberglass, aluminum and steel construction. It distributes its 1,587-lb (720-kg) base weight across two axles and can be specced with a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) between 1,650 and 3,525 lb (750 and 1,600 kg).

After a long day of riding, you can store your bikes securely in the Blackcamp Freeda garage, enjoy a big meal while watching the sunset and get some rest for another big day Blackcamp by Schwarz

The base Freeda trailer (without tent but with kitchen, battery and other standard features) starts at €23,900 (approx. US$25,450). Along with several rooftop tents that start at €3,820 (US$4,075), buyers can choose from a lengthy options sheet that includes an off-road upgrade package, straight and 270-degree awning options, an outdoor shower, a Trelino portable toilet, and roof tent heating.

Watch a young family chase serious mountain goals with help from the Freeda in the promo below.

Blackcamp Camping Anhänger Modell FREEda

Source: Blackcamp

