Blackcamp trailer expands into serious base camp for alpine explorers

By C.C. Weiss
September 14, 2023
Blackcamp trailer expands into serious base camp for alpine explorers
Racking up altitude with the Blackcamp Freeda camper in tow
Racking up altitude with the Blackcamp Freeda camper in tow
The Blackcamp Freeda tows as a compact squaredrop, opening up from every side (and top) to become a roomy base camp
The Blackcamp Freeda tows as a compact squaredrop, opening up from every side (and top) to become a roomy base camp
The off-road package includes gear like traction boards and a shovel
The off-road package includes gear like traction boards and a shovel
A better look at the Blackcamp Freeda's squaredrop shape
A better look at the Blackcamp Freeda's squaredrop shape
The Freeda packs loads of cargo space, and buyers can equip it with an optional kit for neatly holding bikes, helmets and accompanying accessories
The Freeda packs loads of cargo space, and buyers can equip it with an optional kit for neatly holding bikes, helmets and accompanying accessories
The Blackcamp Freeda isn't the tiniest camper out there, but it's designed to pack into a compact box for following the tow vehicle down narrow tracks
The Blackcamp Freeda isn't the tiniest camper out there, but it's designed to pack into a compact box for following the tow vehicle down narrow tracks
Find your summit and make camp in minutes
Find your summit and make camp in minutes
The kitchen area has room for a standing fridge and includes a dual-burner gas stove, sink and wood countertop with flip-up extension
The kitchen area has room for a standing fridge and includes a dual-burner gas stove, sink and wood countertop with flip-up extension
Both the stove and sink have lids for neater storage and added workspace
Both the stove and sink have lids for neater storage and added workspace
Optional Airhome rooftop tents provide breezy upstairs living
Optional Airhome rooftop tents provide breezy upstairs living
Available outdoor shower with privacy tent and hot water
Available outdoor shower with privacy tent and hot water
Blackcamp imagines its tent being towed to a scenic jump-off point where users can hike to mountain peaks, ride mountain bike trail networks, paddleboard lakes and rivers and otherwise enjoy the great outdoors
Blackcamp imagines its tent being towed to a scenic jump-off point where users can hike to mountain peaks, ride mountain bike trail networks, paddleboard lakes and rivers and otherwise enjoy the great outdoors
The hydration pack hangers on the tailagate next to the bike slide are a nice touch
The hydration pack hangers on the tailagate next to the bike slide are a nice touch
For those who don't bike, Blackcamp says it can provide solutions for sports like kayaking, mountaineering, surfing, wakeboarding ... even go-karts
For those who don't bike, Blackcamp says it can provide solutions for sports like kayaking, mountaineering, surfing, wakeboarding ... even go-karts
The Blackcamp prepares you for a weekend or more of pure outdoor adventure ... and relaxation, if you should want to slow down
The Blackcamp prepares you for a weekend or more of pure outdoor adventure ... and relaxation, if you should want to slow down
After a long day of riding, you can store your bikes securely in the Blackcamp Freeda garage, enjoy a big meal while watching the sunset and get some rest for another big day
After a long day of riding, you can store your bikes securely in the Blackcamp Freeda garage, enjoy a big meal while watching the sunset and get some rest for another big day
We don't reckon you'll want to camp on a ski slope, summer or not, but the Blackcamp Freeda is all about finding the perfect spot in the mountains to come
We don't reckon you'll want to camp on a ski slope, summer or not, but the Blackcamp Freeda is all about finding the perfect spot in the mountains to come home to
Blackcamp offers an intriguing way to escape to the mountains, beach, desert, forest and beyond and explore deeper knowing you have a comfortable shelter to return to at day's end
Blackcamp offers an intriguing way to escape to the mountains, beach, desert, forest and beyond and explore deeper knowing you have a comfortable shelter to return to at day's end
Hooks for backpacks, helmet holders, bottle holders for lubes and oils ... Blackcamp provides a mini bike workshop in a trailer
Hooks for backpacks, helmet holders, bottle holders for lubes and oils ... Blackcamp provides a mini bike workshop in a trailer
Bike helmet holders and bottle organizers
Bike helmet holders and bottle organizers
A spin-off brand of Italian forestry equipment and trailer manufacturer Schwarz, Blackcamp has developed a high-precision tool for exploring the mountains via four wheels, two wheels, one board, two feet, etc. Its Freeda squaredrop caravan can be towed nimbly through tapering canyons, over peak-splitting mountain passes, and around open gravity-kissing switchbacks thanks to its compact box form. At camp, the trailer pops, swings and slides open to create a high-mountain retreat with homey outdoor kitchen, panoramic second-floor bedroom, and multiple gear garages to support adventurers as they push farther up the ridge line. It's a bring-your-own alpine hut for high-altitude and deep-wilderness expeditions.

Blackcamp flips the script on other squaredrop-style camping trailers, removing any form of inside-the-box living to fill out the interior of the 11.2-foot-long (3.4-m) Freeda trailer with loads of cargo space. That space can be left open, but Blackcamp has developed it specially with mountain bikers and cyclists in mind. The trailer's tailgate area fits two to four bikes, and an available slide-out secures the bikes in place and makes them easy to unload. The solution also keeps bikes from sticking up off the roof and dangling off the back of the trailer, making for cleaner, nimbler road and trail navigation. It also keeps the bikes out of sight and under lock and key to deter thieves.

Of course, not every camper or RVer is an avid mountain biker, so Blackcamp offers other storage solutions aimed at different outdoor sports, including mountain climbing, dirt biking, wakeboarding and more. It says the trailer will even fit a go-kart.

Those towing the Freeda with an RV or something like the pop-top Ineos Grenadier may be satisfied with just a gear-hauler, but most Blackcamp users will probably want some overnight accommodations out of their boxy dual-axle trailer. Blackcamp offers several Airhome rooftop tents (RTTs), showing them fit so neatly it looks almost like an integrated pop-up trailer roof. The tent pops open to become a breezy, scenic upstairs bedroom. Blackcamp says the trailer can accommodate up to four people.

The tent is optional, but the full passenger side kitchen comes standard, and it's a beautiful wood-topped and faced design with dual-burner gas stove, sink and 63-L fridge. The pantry and drawers just aft of the kitchen provide loads of space for storing dry food, cookware, utensils and more. Meanwhile, the large side trailer door that provides access to the kitchen opens to extend the full length of the kitchen slide, providing some nice wind coverage so long as the trailer is positioned properly.

The remainder of the interior features added cargo space behind a driver-side door, pushing the trailer to over 4,000 total liters of storage. A 95-Ah gel battery provides onboard power when off the grid, and a 220-V inlet taps back into the grid upon return to civilization. Fresh water comes stored in a 60-L tank, while waste water drains into a 20-L tank.

The Freeda trailer rides on a powder-coated welded frame and features a combination of fiberglass, aluminum and steel construction. It distributes its 1,587-lb (720-kg) base weight across two axles and can be specced with a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) between 1,650 and 3,525 lb (750 and 1,600 kg).

The base Freeda trailer (without tent but with kitchen, battery and other standard features) starts at €23,900 (approx. US$25,450). Along with several rooftop tents that start at €3,820 (US$4,075), buyers can choose from a lengthy options sheet that includes an off-road upgrade package, straight and 270-degree awning options, an outdoor shower, a Trelino portable toilet, and roof tent heating.

Watch a young family chase serious mountain goals with help from the Freeda in the promo below.

Blackcamp Camping Anhänger Modell FREEda

Source: Blackcamp

C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

