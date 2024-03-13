© 2024 New Atlas
Is this Bomber blade the world's fastest flippin' mini pocket knife?

By C.C. Weiss
March 13, 2024
Billed as the "world's fastest mini pocket knife," the fittingly named Speedy from San Francisco maker Bomber and Company is a handy little one-handed flipper with fast, secure spring action.

Smaller than a key fob when closed, it dangles from your keychain or slides in your slimmest pocket-in-a-pocket to ensure you can always slice into a newly delivered package or shave wood into tinder.

The Speedy weighs in at just 1.6 oz (45 g) and travels as a tiny 2-in-long (5-cm) package when closed. It has a G10 woven fiberglass handle for sure, stable grip and a chubby 1.5-in (3.7-cm) 440 carbon black stainless steel blade. A mini keyring makes it easy to secure onto a keychain, backpack, etc.

As for Bomber's claim of having the world's fastest mini knife, the Speedy does pack a lightning-quick combination with an easily activated opening lever on its spine and a spring-loaded deployment. These team to make the blade flip to life at a half-blink of an eye.

But while it might be the newest mini flipper out there with this hardware, it certainly isn't the only one, casting doubt on any claim of being the out-and-out fastest in the world. Given that Bomber doesn't back its claim with any type of millisecond-tracking speed or comparison with other mini pocket knives, it's safe to dismiss it as marketing hype ... and seemingly successful hype when you consider its Kickstarter campaign has raised over US$100,000 on a $5,000 goal with a month and a half left to run.

That out of the way, the Speedy certainly won't lag behind much of any other knife when it comes to getting its blade out and at the ready for slicing and dicing. It's easy to operate with one hand and will have you ready to cut and carve in less time than it takes to lower that hand to the subject of the knife work.

As to what you'll actually do with such a small quick-action knife beyond opening up packages or whittling skinny sticks, we're not all that sure. Bomber also shows it cutting strips off a leather belt – so that's something. Using it for trimming materials and scoring surfaces during DIY home repairs certainly sounds more useful, but those materials will have to be fairly small or you'll be reaching for a larger knife.

After successfully launching six previous knife campaigns on Kickstarter, Bomber is back at it with the Speedy. It's currently offering the tiny flipper for pledge levels starting at $25. It's also offering multi-Speedy packs that break down to even less per piece and a six-knife all-in Bomber & Company sampler pack.

World record or not, the Speedy's spring-action opening is pretty satisfying to watch, especially with sound ... at least for the first couple times they do it in the promo video below.

Speedy - World's Fastest Mini Pocket Knife

Source: Kickstarter

2 comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

2 comments
Wombat56
Is that legal, or does it qualify as a (very small) flick knife?
Jinpa
Quickly: notify the TSA.