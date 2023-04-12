Bubble teardrop is an effervescent camper with Swiss Army-grade galley
New Zealand seems to have its own unique ideas about what constitutes a proper camping trailer, ranging from otherworldly pods to small, eco-friendly boxes. Bubble Caravans has presented yet another vision, combining throwback design cues reminiscent of the psychedelic 60s, a bubbly shape and a comfy queen interior into a distinctive fiberglass teardrop. Throw in a galley that flips and slides open like a multitool to provide three different cooking options and you get a one-of-a-kind micro-camper ready to transform any roadway pull-off into an all-out glamping site.
The 13-foot-long (4-m) Bubble Caravan gets its signature look from a fiberglass monocoque that delivers joint-free weather protection. Touches like the molded taillight fixtures and swoopy fenders add to the trailer's vintage feel, while marine-grade foam insulation keeps things comfortable in the cabin.
Inside, the curvaceous, bubble-inspired form of the sidewalls is said to offer a roomier feel than the average flat-walled teardrop, making way for a proper queen-size mattress. A padded headboard and fabric-trimmed surfaces improve soft-touch comfort, while USB ports and overhead cabinets further enhance the space. Buyers can also select from options that include a TV and sound system.
A real highlight of the Bubble Caravan design is its expansive fast-pack rear galley. In addition to the usual tailgate countertop, it has multiple slide-outs and hinged-lid compartments holding more equipment. Most notably, the side slide-out around the corner is sized to hold an optional built-in gas grill. The grill can be complemented by an available slide-out dual-burner gas stove and microwave, but buyers can also keep it simple by relying on portable camping equipment. A 100-L cool box comes inset below the counter, and an upgrade to a 12-V fridge/freezer is available. The center sink with running tap comes standard.
The Bubble Caravan's fiberglass body comes mounted atop a galvanized chassis and leaf spring suspension. The trailer tows freely thanks to a 1,213-lb (550-kg) tare weight. Standard features include a 40-Ah battery, 60-L fresh and gray water tanks, two lockable side entry doors, and LED lighting.
The Bubble Caravan didn't make quite the same stir as the years-in-the-making Romotow swing-away caravan at last month's Covi Motorhome, Caravan and Outdoor Supershow in Auckland, but it definitely attracted its fair share of attendees. The trailer starts at NZ$23,850 (approx. US$14,825) after GST, and planned add-ons include an off-road package, solar charging, rooftop tent, shower room, water heater, and 270-degree awning.
Source: Bubble Caravans
