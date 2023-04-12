Bubble teardrop is an effervescent camper with Swiss Army-grade galley

New Zealand seems to have its own unique ideas about what constitutes a proper camping trailer, ranging from otherworldly pods to small, eco-friendly boxes. Bubble Caravans has presented yet another vision, combining throwback design cues reminiscent of the psychedelic 60s, a bubbly shape and a comfy queen interior into a distinctive fiberglass teardrop. Throw in a galley that flips and slides open like a multitool to provide three different cooking options and you get a one-of-a-kind micro-camper ready to transform any roadway pull-off into an all-out glamping site.

The 13-foot-long (4-m) Bubble Caravan gets its signature look from a fiberglass monocoque that delivers joint-free weather protection. Touches like the molded taillight fixtures and swoopy fenders add to the trailer's vintage feel, while marine-grade foam insulation keeps things comfortable in the cabin.

Inside, the curvaceous, bubble-inspired form of the sidewalls is said to offer a roomier feel than the average flat-walled teardrop, making way for a proper queen-size mattress. A padded headboard and fabric-trimmed surfaces improve soft-touch comfort, while USB ports and overhead cabinets further enhance the space. Buyers can also select from options that include a TV and sound system.

The cozy queen-bed interior Bubble Caravan

A real highlight of the Bubble Caravan design is its expansive fast-pack rear galley. In addition to the usual tailgate countertop, it has multiple slide-outs and hinged-lid compartments holding more equipment. Most notably, the side slide-out around the corner is sized to hold an optional built-in gas grill. The grill can be complemented by an available slide-out dual-burner gas stove and microwave, but buyers can also keep it simple by relying on portable camping equipment. A 100-L cool box comes inset below the counter, and an upgrade to a 12-V fridge/freezer is available. The center sink with running tap comes standard.

With the available plumbed-in BBQ, dual-burner stove and microwave, the tiny little Bubble trailer offers big-time cooking power Bubble Caravan

The Bubble Caravan's fiberglass body comes mounted atop a galvanized chassis and leaf spring suspension. The trailer tows freely thanks to a 1,213-lb (550-kg) tare weight. Standard features include a 40-Ah battery, 60-L fresh and gray water tanks, two lockable side entry doors, and LED lighting.

One bright, one bubbly Bubble Caravan

The Bubble Caravan didn't make quite the same stir as the years-in-the-making Romotow swing-away caravan at last month's Covi Motorhome, Caravan and Outdoor Supershow in Auckland, but it definitely attracted its fair share of attendees. The trailer starts at NZ$23,850 (approx. US$14,825) after GST, and planned add-ons include an off-road package, solar charging, rooftop tent, shower room, water heater, and 270-degree awning.

Source: Bubble Caravans

