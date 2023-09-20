Introducing the Bullet Ant 2.0, a multitool pen for all occasions

Building upon the success of its first-generation predecessor, the new-and-improved Bullet Ant 2.0 pushes the boundaries of multitool pens, catering to a diverse range of needs while clipping snugly in your pocket.

The Bullet Ant 2.0 has already proved popular on Kickstarter, more than doubling its goal of raising AU$7,753. Its makers, MeTool, took what drew users to the first iteration and improved upon it.

Still made from Grade 5 titanium but with a sandblasted finish, at 4.7 in (120 mm), the Bullet Ant 2.0 is smaller and sleeker and has the added bonus of an anti-slip grip. But, beauty aside, the pen mechanism has been upgraded so that it no longer needs to be refilled and is designed to write on any surface.

The Bullet Ant 2.0 has an improved pen mechanism MeTool

The Bullet Ant 2.0’s suitability for outdoor and tactical applications has been improved by the integration of a tungsten steel striking head capable of breaking windows in an emergency or providing self-defense.

The tungsten steel tip can be used in emergencies or for self-defense MeTool

And, of course, because you always need a screwdriver, that feature has been retained, with built-in storage for two bits inside the pen. Perfect whether you need to do small repairs to reading glasses or watches or large repairs to engines and firearms.

The tool has built-in storage for two steel bits MeTool

You can grab yourself a Bullet Ant 2.0 in a Super Early Bird deal for US$69, which includes the pen, a pre-installed graphite tip and two steel bits. When that one is gone, the price goes up to $79. You can also avail yourself of optional extras like a different-colored finish, extra graphite tips and steel bits, and a carrying pouch. MeTool ships to anywhere in the world.

If the campaign continues to do well, the makers of the Bullet Ant 2.0 plan to send their product out in December of this year. The multitool pen’s functionality is demonstrated in the video below.

The Ultimate EDC Tool: Bullet Ant 2.0 - Titanium Bolt Action Pen

