Camp Cube 2-in-1 RV drops off camper pod to become a utility trailer

The cube seems to be the official camper shape of 2022. The new Australian-built Camp Cube continues the trend and may be the most practical version yet. A tiny trailer that functions more like a pickup camper, the Camp Cube features a unique dual-function design that gives owners a complete camper with hard-floor bathroom and full kitchen on weekends, and a cargo trailer during the week. The trailer's boxy pod easily removes, freeing up a utility trailer that can be custom-equipped for carrying tools, supplies, or motorbikes and other toys.

Camp Cube's designers have essentially taken the popular Australian concept of a truck tray + canopy and placed it atop a rugged single-axle trailer with Cruisemaster independent arm suspension. The camper cube itself is a purpose-designed tent-top camper box with loads of storage space and a dedicated passenger-side kitchen.

The Camp Cube's hatch-accessed galley design is highly configurable and includes options for standing or slide-out fridge models, an inbuilt sink, a removable side work table for use with a portable stove and food prep equipment, and plenty of cabinet storage. Even though the greater camper box is not designed to accommodate people, Camp Cube insulates it for more efficient, battery-saving fridge performance.

An attachable table with shelf adds extra work space to the kitchen Camp Cube

Strolling around to the front of the trailer, the Camp Cube includes a large nose storage area – it's split between an open crate for things like jerry cans and propane, and a closed hatch compartment. The latter offers storage space and also houses the available deployable shower pod that creates a unique above-ground shower room at camp, providing both privacy and a hard shower floor certain to prove superior to wet, muddy ground. An available water heater delivers hot water to the shower head, and the runoff can be diverted to a waste water tank. The shower room also holds a toilet to serve as a complete RV wet bathroom.

The righthand travel side of the trailer does not have enough space for accommodating sleeping campers, but it doesn't fall all that short. Another full-length lift-up hatch accesses the massive cargo space good for carrying luggage, camping furniture, gear and more. Pictures show a huge floor-to-ceiling frontal space interrupted only by a rear shelf built to contain camping gear boxes. The space can also be configured to hold the electrical hardware and other components.

The driver side of the Camp Cube trailer is a large storage cabinet ready to swallow up luggage, gear and more Camp Cube

The Camp Cube roof is made to accommodate the full gamut of available rooftop tents, so buyers can equip the camper for sleeping the number of people with whom they plan to travel. Camp Cube also offers a heater that can be piped into the tent. Owners can freely select their preferred awning for mounting to the Camp Cube roof rails.

Buyers can further build up the Camp Cube with a customizable AGM or lithium battery electrical system, up to 300 L of water storage, customized drawer and storage systems, and custom colors or wraps. Camp Cube offers solutions for both retail campers and businesses. Both the base trailer and Camp Cube can be equipped with their own independent water tanks, which can then be connected together to work as a single system.

Rolling the trailer out from under the camper box Camp Cube

As capable of a camper and camp gear-hauler as the Camp Cube appears to be, the real beauty of the design shows when you drop the cube's four legs, unlock it and roll the trailer right out from under it, much like you would with a pickup camper.

Most camping trailers would make unnecessarily heavy, awkward cargo carriers, but the base trailer on the Camp Cube has been developed just for that purpose. The customizable design includes cargo boxes on the sides and an open 6.9 x 3.6-foot (2.1 x 1.1-m) floor between them. Owners can load the center up with bicycles, dirt bikes, building materials, large tools or whatever else they need to transport, and carry smaller tools and accessories in the cabinets around the fenders. The central floor closes via a rear tailgate, and because the camper pod sits on top of the side boxes, the long center storage area remains accessible when in camper configuration, storing items like folding tables and chairs, firewood or garbage.

The base trailer's center storage floor becomes a storage tunnel ... perfect for carrying out garbage from a campsite without services Camp Cube

Like the camper cube, the trailer itself is fully customizable. Buyers can add equipment like a cage, roof rack, removable toolboxes, wall panels and tie-downs.

With camper pod and trailer assembled together, the Camp Cube is a compact caravan measuring 13.1 feet (4 m) from bumper to hitch. Dry weight and payload vary by configuration.

The Camp Cube is a rugged, off-road-ready trailer at its core, featuring a Cruisemaster suspension with buyer's choice of springs or airbags Camp Cube

Camp Cube prices will vary widely based on individual options, but the company estimates a starting price of AU$45,000 (approx. US$31,425) for custom builds. It's also possible to purchase the base utility trailer and camper box separately. Each Camp Cube is built to order in Australia.

Source: Camp Cube

