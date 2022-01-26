Chuck Bucket aims to simplify the hauling of outdoor gear

While there a variety of systems for carrying gear on your car, most of them involve leaning in, reaching up, and messing around with a carrier that's mounted on the roof. The Chuck Bucket is made to be simpler, as it just sits on the back.

Manufactured by Salt Lake City-based startup Chuck Rack, the Chuck Bucket consists of a polymer-coated 5052 aluminum box, an adjustable-height steel mast which telescopes up from behind the box, and a rectangular "top ring" which is attached to the top of the mast.

The whole rig quickly mounts on the vehicle's trailer hitch via a single pin, and can be tilted back 35 degrees for tailgate access.

To utilize the Chuck Bucket, users just open up the hinged front section of the ring; load their skis, snowboards, golf clubs or whatnot into the box; secure that cargo to the mast with a bungee cord or cam buckle strap; then close and latch the ring. According to the designers, the cargo will stay securely in place while the user is driving, and it won't bounce out of the box when the vehicle goes over bumps in the road.

Chuck Bucket

A removable rubber pad on the bottom of the box helps to protect both the box and its contents, while also minimizing clattering noises. Additionally, drainage holes at each corner of the box keep it from accumulating rain or melted snow.

The entire setup reportedly weighs 37 lb (17 kg), and can carry up to 100 lb (45 kg).

Should you be interested, the Chuck Bucket is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of US$249 will get you one – the planned retail price is $420.

Sources: Kickstarter, Chuck Bucket

