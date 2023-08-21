"Tesla of campers" officially cuts the cord on the American RV trip

With a goal of pioneering a new breed of intelligent eco-RVing, Tennessee's Aero Build introduced its Coast travel trailer earlier this year. A thoroughly modern trailer, it combines a simple but stylish design with the latest in RV tech, including a solarized lithium-battery-powered all-electric architecture and a touchscreen-based smart-home-style command system. The Coast was still in the preorder stage at the time, but this "Tesla of campers" is now officially in production and available to order.

Aero Build got its start selling small trailers for business use, and the Coast represented its first travel trailer. Since announcing the model earlier this year, it's split Coast out into its own brand, renaming the first trailer the "Model 1." The move makes loads of sense, as Aero Build continues the commercial side of the business and Coast focuses in on cutting-edge retail travel trailers. Aero Build/Coast CEO and founder Brian Fuentes confirms that Coast Model 1 production has officially begun at the company's Nashville manufacturing facility and orders are now being taken.

Typically when we think of an "off-grid trailer," it's a small, rugged all-terrainer designed to leave the crowds behind while accessing quiet, primitive camping areas. Coast looks to follow the likes of Living Vehicle and Bowlus in giving the term a new connotation, using off-grid power to deliver a more residential-like glamping experience with modern comforts and conveniences. The 21-foot (6.4-m) Model 1 appears to live as comfortably as home, even when towed well off the grid-connected beaten path.

Camping off grid doesn't have to mean driving hundreds of miles off-road; it could be as simple as pulling up on the grass next to a local lake (where allowed) Coast RV

The Model 1's high-capacity power system remains its centerpiece, built around a lithium-ion battery bank comprising three 270-Ah batteries totaling 810 Ah. That bank distributes power out to AC appliances and outlets through dual 3,000-W inverters and charges with the help of a 1,400-W solar panel array on the roof.

The all-electric architecture does away with the need for fuels like LPG, running the entirety of its onboard equipment on battery power. That includes everyday standards like the Smeg ceramic cooktop or optional induction cooktop, microwave and 278-L built-in fridge, as well as mod cons like dual 32-in Samsung smart TVs and an accompanying Sony sound bar and subwoofer.

The other smart TV and the command center just next to the entryway Coast RV

As far as its smart home cred, the Model 1 comes outfitted with a touchscreen and app monitoring and control system linked to the array of onboard equipment and functions. Four touchscreens and connected mobile devices offer fast, centralized control of operations like climate control, lighting and outdoor awning deployment. The Model 1 also comes prepped for a Starlink satellite dish for all-Earth connectivity that keeps the power of the internet at one's fingertip throughout the journey.

With a rear master bedroom and convertible front dinette, the Coast Model 1 sleeps a total of four people. The ensuite bathroom is located in the bedroom space, housing a shower room with Kohler Awaken shower head and Laveo dry flush toilet. The vanity sink is just outside the main bathroom.

The dining area converts to a 42 x 75-in double bed at night Coast RV

As part of its off-grid mission, the Model 1 has packed in more fresh water storage than it had earlier this year, upping the tank from 151 to 227 liters, with 227 liters of gray water storage to match. The 13,500-BTU air conditioner, dual 500-W heaters and Havelock wool insulation package inside the composite trailer body carry over to production, ensuring comfort in all climates.

We always brace for a potential price increase once pre-production gives way to production, but the Coast Model 1 starts at the same US$124,900 it did during preorder stages earlier this year. Coast estimates weight at under 6,000 lb (2,722 kg).

Source: Coast RV