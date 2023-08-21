© 2023 New Atlas
Outdoors

"Tesla of campers" officially cuts the cord on the American RV trip

By C.C. Weiss
August 21, 2023
"Tesla of campers" officially cuts the cord on the American RV trip
Coast has started Model 1 production and ordering is available now
Coast has started Model 1 production and ordering is available now
View 13 Images
The Coast Model 1 is designed to camp away from organized campgrounds and hookups, running on pure battery-stored electricity
1/13
The Coast Model 1 is designed to camp away from organized campgrounds and hookups, running on pure battery-stored electricity
Camping off grid doesn't have to mean driving hundreds of miles off-road; it could be as simple as pulling up on the grass next to a local lake (where allowed)
2/13
Camping off grid doesn't have to mean driving hundreds of miles off-road; it could be as simple as pulling up on the grass next to a local lake (where allowed)
The Coast Model 1 has a base weight of roughly 6,000 lb so is best to tow with a truck or other large, capable vehicle
3/13
The Coast Model 1 has a base weight of roughly 6,000 lb so is best to tow with a truck or other large, capable vehicle
Enjoying the sunset from the Coast Model 1 trailer
4/13
Enjoying the sunset from the Coast Model 1 trailer
Coast master bedroom with corner bathroom
5/13
Coast master bedroom with corner bathroom
Coast has started Model 1 production and ordering is available now
6/13
Coast has started Model 1 production and ordering is available now
The Coast brings the outdoors in with six frameless insulated windows
7/13
The Coast brings the outdoors in with six frameless insulated windows
The bedroom includes natural window scenery and one of the smart TVs
8/13
The bedroom includes natural window scenery and one of the smart TVs
The other smart TV and the command center just next to the entryway
9/13
The other smart TV and the command center just next to the entryway
The ensuite bathroom has a sink outside and shower and toilet inside
10/13
The ensuite bathroom has a sink outside and shower and toilet inside
After announcing the Model 1 earlier this year and showing it at destinations around the US this summer, Coast RV has begun production
11/13
After announcing the Model 1 earlier this year and showing it at destinations around the US this summer, Coast RV has begun production
The dining area converts to a 42 x 75-in double bed at night
12/13
The dining area converts to a 42 x 75-in double bed at night
Enjoying an all-electric glamping experience with the Coast Model 1
13/13
Enjoying an all-electric glamping experience with the Coast Model 1
View gallery - 13 images

With a goal of pioneering a new breed of intelligent eco-RVing, Tennessee's Aero Build introduced its Coast travel trailer earlier this year. A thoroughly modern trailer, it combines a simple but stylish design with the latest in RV tech, including a solarized lithium-battery-powered all-electric architecture and a touchscreen-based smart-home-style command system. The Coast was still in the preorder stage at the time, but this "Tesla of campers" is now officially in production and available to order.

Aero Build got its start selling small trailers for business use, and the Coast represented its first travel trailer. Since announcing the model earlier this year, it's split Coast out into its own brand, renaming the first trailer the "Model 1." The move makes loads of sense, as Aero Build continues the commercial side of the business and Coast focuses in on cutting-edge retail travel trailers. Aero Build/Coast CEO and founder Brian Fuentes confirms that Coast Model 1 production has officially begun at the company's Nashville manufacturing facility and orders are now being taken.

Typically when we think of an "off-grid trailer," it's a small, rugged all-terrainer designed to leave the crowds behind while accessing quiet, primitive camping areas. Coast looks to follow the likes of Living Vehicle and Bowlus in giving the term a new connotation, using off-grid power to deliver a more residential-like glamping experience with modern comforts and conveniences. The 21-foot (6.4-m) Model 1 appears to live as comfortably as home, even when towed well off the grid-connected beaten path.

Camping off grid doesn't have to mean driving hundreds of miles off-road; it could be as simple as pulling up on the grass next to a local lake (where allowed)
Camping off grid doesn't have to mean driving hundreds of miles off-road; it could be as simple as pulling up on the grass next to a local lake (where allowed)

The Model 1's high-capacity power system remains its centerpiece, built around a lithium-ion battery bank comprising three 270-Ah batteries totaling 810 Ah. That bank distributes power out to AC appliances and outlets through dual 3,000-W inverters and charges with the help of a 1,400-W solar panel array on the roof.

The all-electric architecture does away with the need for fuels like LPG, running the entirety of its onboard equipment on battery power. That includes everyday standards like the Smeg ceramic cooktop or optional induction cooktop, microwave and 278-L built-in fridge, as well as mod cons like dual 32-in Samsung smart TVs and an accompanying Sony sound bar and subwoofer.

The other smart TV and the command center just next to the entryway
The other smart TV and the command center just next to the entryway

As far as its smart home cred, the Model 1 comes outfitted with a touchscreen and app monitoring and control system linked to the array of onboard equipment and functions. Four touchscreens and connected mobile devices offer fast, centralized control of operations like climate control, lighting and outdoor awning deployment. The Model 1 also comes prepped for a Starlink satellite dish for all-Earth connectivity that keeps the power of the internet at one's fingertip throughout the journey.

With a rear master bedroom and convertible front dinette, the Coast Model 1 sleeps a total of four people. The ensuite bathroom is located in the bedroom space, housing a shower room with Kohler Awaken shower head and Laveo dry flush toilet. The vanity sink is just outside the main bathroom.

The dining area converts to a 42 x 75-in double bed at night
The dining area converts to a 42 x 75-in double bed at night

As part of its off-grid mission, the Model 1 has packed in more fresh water storage than it had earlier this year, upping the tank from 151 to 227 liters, with 227 liters of gray water storage to match. The 13,500-BTU air conditioner, dual 500-W heaters and Havelock wool insulation package inside the composite trailer body carry over to production, ensuring comfort in all climates.

We always brace for a potential price increase once pre-production gives way to production, but the Coast Model 1 starts at the same US$124,900 it did during preorder stages earlier this year. Coast estimates weight at under 6,000 lb (2,722 kg).

Source: Coast RV

View gallery - 13 images

Tags

OutdoorsCaravanelectric-campersmart RVRVTrailertrailersOff-gridCampingOutdoors
No comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!