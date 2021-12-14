4-in-1 FoldAxe multitool packs light for survivalists on the move

Back in 2018 we caught wind of versatile multitool called the Combar from Israeli startup Aclim8, which carried a hatchet, spade, hammer, wood saw and knife into a hardy package for outdoor adventures. The company has now introduced a lighter version of the Combar at a lower price point, but managed to do so while maintaining most of that impressive functionality.

Called the Combar FoldaXe, the new multitool is essentially a downsized version of the original Combar, shedding considerable heft from the 3.2-lb (1.5 kg) weight to tip the scales at 2 lb (900 g). Gone is the spade built into the swiveling head, though the stainless steel flip-out axe remains on one side as does the textured hammer on the other, useful for pounding down tent stakes or breaking apart tree bark.

Called the Combar FoldaXe, the new multitool is essentially a lighter version of the original Combar Aclim8

The tool measures 15.75 in (40 cm) long and features a textured ergonomic handle made of glass-reinforced polymer, which Aclim8 says makes it equally capable of splitting logs as it does for taking down small trees. When not in use, the collapsible hatchet blade tucks into the handle for safe and secure carry.

Also featured within the hollow handle is a storage compartment designed to house the Pro Kit add-on, a pair of extra tools including a stainless steel drop-point survival knife and a 10-inch (25.4 cm) folding saw. These are accessed via a pop-out lid at the base of the handle and slide-out magazine, which can also be used for storing miscellaneous items if the user desires.

Available as an add-on to the Combar FoldaXe is the Pro Kit, which includes a survival knife and fold-out saw Aclim8

The Combar FoldaXe is available now and priced at US$199, while Aclim8 will throw in the Pro Kit with the knife and folding saw for $349. For reference, the Combar Titanium Pro is priced at $599.

You can check out the promo video below.

There's a New COMBAR In Town: FoldaXe

Source: Aclim8