Brilliantly overbuilt panoramic pod camper creeps out of the Outback

By C.C. Weiss
July 15, 2024
The new Crossfire 4.7 from On The Move Caravans features a new construction, off-road-ready underpinnings and panoramic window array
The new Crossfire 4.7 from On The Move Caravans features a new construction, off-road-ready underpinnings and panoramic window array
Getting adventurous witih the Crossfire 4.7 in tow
Getting adventurous witih the Crossfire 4.7 in tow
The rear window seems a bit tiny but more than made up for by the long side windows
The new On The Move Crossfire is a compact trailer that looks plenty comfortable for a nomadic couple
On The Move Crossfire 4.7 floor plan
The floor plan includes a queen-size bed, two-person dining lounge, kitchen and wet bath
The kitchen has an induction cooktop, sink and fridge
Induction cooktop with two burners
Each dining lounge seat has its own adjustable table to keep space more open and flexible
Bed with a view
The new Crossfire 4.7 launched this year
On The Move's Crossfire was once just a basic hybrid caravan in a robust lineup of similarly styled trailers. But this year, the company has revived the nameplate into a unique towable panorama that rivals the new Kimberley Kube in sleek, stylish, wood-free off-grid camping pod design. The all-new 2024 Crossfire 4.7 stands out from its siblings, packing a highly livable floor plan complete with extra-comfy dining lounge, bathroom and two kitchens.

On The Move (OTM) debuts a new three-piece composite construction for the Crossfire 4.7, securing two sidewalls to a continuous single-piece roof/floor structure. The design is meant to shore up the weatherproof integrity of the body, better protecting against both leaks and drafts. The completely wood-free build also prevents the decay and rotting worries that accompany wood-based construction.

OTM ensures that the couple towing the caravan can find some serious privacy and solitude, starting things off with an automotive-grade high-tensile steel chassis. It adds on a dual-airbag independent suspension, DO35 off-road coupling and 265/75 R16 off-road tires to handle the rugged ground conditions in and beyond the Australian Outback. It also slashes the rear-end to improve departure angle.

Inside, the 4.7-m-long (15.4-ft) Crossfire features a two-sleeper caravan-style cabin that provides all the necessities for a trip out on the range, starting with a queen-size memory foam bed up front. The compact, deconstructed dining area just behind that bed features two leatherette-clad lounge seats, each with its own floating dining table.

Splitting the dining table into two individual platforms maintains a center aisle directly from the bed back to the kitchen and bathroom areas occupying the trailer's rear corners, making the interior more user-friendly, particularly in the middle of the night. The kitchen includes a sink, 105-L refrigerator and dual-burner induction cooktop, while the bathroom has a separate sink of its own to go along with a shower and cassette toilet. The plumbing system has a 200-L fresh water tank, 100-L gray water tank and instant continuous water heater.

The Crossfire follows what appears to be a increasingly popular trend in including two kitchen areas. The slide-out external kitchen packs along a three-burner gas stove and sink. An exterior pantry provides some readily accessible dry storage.

Other Crossfire amenities include an electrical system with 200-Ah lithium battery, two 200-W solar panels and a 2,000-W inverter; a Dometic air conditioner; interior and exterior lighting; dual Bluetooth speakers; and a reverse camera system.

On The Move introduced the Crossfire 4.7 earlier this year. It does not list pricing on its website, but multiple Australian RV dealers have the new caravan listed at an AU$69,990 MSRP (approx. US$47,225), with a 1,600-kg (3,527-lb) tare weight. The Crossfire is part of OTM's "Imported" series, built overseas for sale in Australia.

Source: On The Move Caravans

C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

