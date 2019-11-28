Crua Modus system rolls a tent, hammock, shelter and bedding into one

Having previously graced our pages with inventive hammocks, shelters with integrated bedding and tents with built-in insulation, Crua Outdoors is back with a solution that rolls all of these into one, plus a little bit more. The company’s new Modus is a camping system for all occasions, and can pack down into a single bag when it is time to leave the wilderness behind.

The Crua Modus is a tent at heart, using a set of inflatable poles to become a blow-up shelter for one. Built into the waterproof base is a self-inflating, insulated mattress with an integrated pillow and zip-on quilt, while a purpose-made bug net can be zipped directly onto the mattress to keep the critters at bay.

The Crua Modus is a tent at heart, using a set of inflatable poles to become a rectangular shelter for one

Should the conditions call for some added protection, a reflective, waterproof flysheet can be laid over the top of the whole structure to keep its occupant safe and warm. This flysheet can take on a life of its own as a standalone hammock, or used with a set of poles to become a porch for the tent.

Otherwise, the removable quilt can be used as a picnic blanket, with one of the sides waterproof and the other warm and cozy. The flysheet, meanwhile, can be connected with others through waterproof Velcro strips along the edges, should multiple Modus owners wish to create a campground fort.

All of the elements making up the Modus system can be packed into a sack that measures just 75 cm (30 in) long and 22 cm (8.6 in) across

All of the elements making up the Modus system can be packed into a sack that measures just 75 cm (30 in) long and 22 cm (8.6 in) across, with a total packed weight of 3.85 kg (8.5 lb). This makes it suitable for not only car camping, but a potential option for motorcycle touring, bikepacking and hiking, as well.

The company is currently raising funds on Kickstarter for Modus, with early pledges of US$199 still available and shipping slated for April 2020 if all goes to plan.

You can check out the pitch video below.

Crua Modus | A 6-in-1 Camping System that fits in your bag

Source: Crua Outdoors