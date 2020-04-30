Cyberpunk-inspired pocket knife cuts a very futuristic figure

From the self-proclaimed "most advanced Cyber Product Startup in the world" comes a sci-fi-inspired pocket knife that invites backers to “be ahead of time.” The futuristic blade from Ukrainian startup Inertix is certainly one slick-looking implement, and with a neat one-handed opening mechanism to match.

The Inertix Exoblade is built to last, matching a duralumin body with a stainless steel blade. This body consists primarily of a spring-loaded sliding mechanism that can be engaged through a finger loop at one end, enabling users to deploy the blade with a simple flick of the wrist.

Ukrainian startup Inertix invites backers to “be ahead of time” with its sci-fi inspired pocket knife

Inertix

The knife measures 10.5 cm (4.1 in) long when closed, while the blade adds another 7.5 cm (2.95 in) when fully deployed. This compact size should make the Exoblade a manageable addition to an everyday carry setup, with a bottle opener integrated at one end to offer a little extra functionality. Meanwhile, the Japanese characters for “cyberpunk” emblazoned on the handle’s edge are a nod to its future-focused inspiration.

Inertix is offering its Exoblade knife to early backers over at its Kickstarter campaign for pledges of US$159, and hopes to begin shipping the tool in September this year if everything goes to plan.

You can check out the pitch video below.

Inertix Cyberpunk Pocket Exoblade Knife.

Source: Kickstarter