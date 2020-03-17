© 2020 New Atlas
Outdoors

Cycleagle electric off-road skateboard is ready to hit the dirt

By Ben Coxworth
March 17, 2020
Cycleagle electric off-road sk...
The Cycleagle is currently on Indiegogo
The Cycleagle is currently on Indiegogo
View 3 Images
The Cycleagle is currently on Indiegogo
1/3
The Cycleagle is currently on Indiegogo
Power is provided to the Cycleagle by a detachable lithium battery pack, that should reportedly be good for a maximum range of 14 miles (22.5 km) per charge
2/3
Power is provided to the Cycleagle by a detachable lithium battery pack, that should reportedly be good for a maximum range of 14 miles (22.5 km) per charge
The Cycleagle in its natural habitat
3/3
The Cycleagle in its natural habitat
View gallery - 3 images

Sure, you can just go skateboarding on the street, but … wouldn't it be more fun to take things off-road? That's what the Cycleagle is designed to do, and it gives you an electric boost while it's at it.

In its fanciest form, the Cycleagle features four 1000-watt brushless electric motors, each of them driving one of the board's independently-suspended rubber-tired wheels. Power is provided by a detachable lithium battery pack, that should reportedly be good for a maximum range of 14 miles (22.5 km) per charge – if you have a fully-charged extra battery, it can just be swapped in when the first one runs out.

Riders accelerate and apply four-wheel braking via a wireless handheld remote. A top speed of 27 mph (43 km/h) is possible, plus there's even a reverse gear.

The board's deck is made of aerospace-grade aluminum, covered in a protective layer of carbon fiber. It sports a ground clearance of 6.1 inches (155 mm), which its makers claim is significantly higher than that of most other off-road skateboards. And in order to customize the ride, users can tweak both the shock damping and the steering sensitivity to their liking.

The Cycleagle in its natural habitat
The Cycleagle in its natural habitat

The whole rig measures 46.4 inches (118 cm) in length, and weighs a reported 43 lb (19.5 kg) in its four-wheel-drive form – a less expensive two-wheel-drive version tips the scales at 38.5 lb (17.5 kg).

Should you be interested in picking one up, the Cycleagle is presently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign. Assuming the board reaches production, a pledge of US$1,980 will get you the 4WD model, with $1,480 required for the 2WD. Their planned retail prices are $3,699 and $2,699, respectively.

The Cycleagle can be seen in action, in the following video.

Sources: Indiegogo, Cycleagle

ALL TERRAIN OFF-ROAD ELECTRIC SKATEBOARD

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

OutdoorsElectric SkateboardsOff-roadIndiegogo
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More